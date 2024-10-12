GAMMA Investing LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

