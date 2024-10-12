GAMMA Investing LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

