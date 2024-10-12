GAMMA Investing LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.2% during the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,710,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

