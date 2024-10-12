GAMMA Investing LLC Has $188,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $226.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

