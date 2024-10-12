GAMMA Investing LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.