GAMMA Investing LLC Has $213,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,562,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,394,478.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,429,254 shares of company stock worth $54,750,979. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

