GAMMA Investing LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 40.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.95. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.