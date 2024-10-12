GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Solventum by 64.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Solventum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $68.14 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.