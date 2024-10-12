GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

VRT opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

