GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.6% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

BATS GVI opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

