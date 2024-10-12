GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,460,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 372,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,112,000 after buying an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of GKOS opened at $126.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

