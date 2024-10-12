GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total value of $1,194,444.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,132.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $2,771,078.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,005.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,132.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,238 shares of company stock worth $35,612,493. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $358.22 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.73 and a 200 day moving average of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

