GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stride alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stride by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $88.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRN

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.