GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $469.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

