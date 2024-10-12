GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.