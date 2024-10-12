GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,410. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

