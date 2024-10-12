GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 3.5 %

GDI stock opened at C$36.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15. The company has a market cap of C$544.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.09.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$648.70 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

