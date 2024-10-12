GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 3.5 %
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$648.70 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current year.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GDI Integrated Facility Services
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.