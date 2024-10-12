Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 19,642 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $373,787.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,726,633.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IBEX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

