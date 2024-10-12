Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Generac by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.