Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 173.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

