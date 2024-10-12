Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Gentherm worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 119.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Gentherm by 36.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

