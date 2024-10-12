Genuine Parts Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

