GigaCloud Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average daily volume of 3,726 call options.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCT. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.