Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

