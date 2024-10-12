GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at $54,297,553.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $855,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

