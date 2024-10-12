Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XAUMF opened at $7.15 on Friday. Goldmoney has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

