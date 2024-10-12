GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 37.7% in September

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

TSDD opened at $9.15 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

