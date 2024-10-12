Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.43. 65,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 99,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

