Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Position Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 733.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.49. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.21%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

