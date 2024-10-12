Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.12 ($0.08), with a volume of 27,335,403 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.
