Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

