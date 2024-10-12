Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading 11% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.70. Approximately 2,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.74.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.88.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.