Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,600 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 126.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 439,309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,920,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

