Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,300 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

