Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,200 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Integer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

