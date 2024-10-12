Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,900 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $673,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 69.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 984.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.