Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $3,348,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at $568,560,627.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

