Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 29.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $525.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $436.90 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

