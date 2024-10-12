Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 90,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 864,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 56,021 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Paramount Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 798.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 608,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

PARA opened at $10.35 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

