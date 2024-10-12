Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,100 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

