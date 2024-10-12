Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 356,025 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 81.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

