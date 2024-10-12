Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,100 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

