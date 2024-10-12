Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,500 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,063.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,063.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCT opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

