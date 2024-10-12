Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

CFLT stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

