Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.