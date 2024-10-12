Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $133.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

