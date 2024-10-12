Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.10 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

