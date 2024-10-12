Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,971,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,036,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.