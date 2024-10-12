Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,821,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

