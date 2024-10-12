Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.28 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

